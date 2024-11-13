LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $120.03 and last traded at $121.91, with a volume of 626182 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $127.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LVMUY. TD Cowen upgraded shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Stock Down 4.2 %

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Cuts Dividend

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.72.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.181 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers wines, and spirits under the domaine des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Château Galoupet, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Joseph Phelps, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Colgin Cellars,Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Eminente brands; and fashion and leather products under the Loewe, Moynat, Louis Vuitton, Berluti, RIMOWA, Patou, Loro Piana, FENDI, Celine, Christian Dior, Emilio Pucci, Givenchy, Kenzo, and Marc Jacobs brands.

Featured Stories

