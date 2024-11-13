LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXHP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.27

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXHP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2708 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

LuxUrban Hotels Price Performance

LUXHP traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,465. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.76. LuxUrban Hotels has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $24.80.

About LuxUrban Hotels

LuxUrban Hotels Inc engages in the leasing of entire existing hotels on a long-term basis and rent out hotel rooms in the properties it leases. It manages a portfolio of hotel rooms in New York, Miami Beach, New Orleans, and Los Angeles. The company was formerly known as CorpHousing Group Inc and changed its name to LuxUrban Hotels Inc in November 2022.

