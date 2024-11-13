Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 1,388 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APAM. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,685,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,907,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,626,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $273,494,000 after purchasing an additional 160,297 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,287,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,531,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on APAM. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $39.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.13.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Trading Down 4.7 %

APAM stock opened at $46.88 on Wednesday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.96 and a 12 month high of $49.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.48 and its 200 day moving average is $42.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $279.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.70 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 71.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 91.36%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

(Free Report)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.