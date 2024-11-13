Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 56,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,049,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 1,575.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,820,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,762 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,687,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,191,000 after buying an additional 1,205,097 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,089,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,986,000 after buying an additional 624,661 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 12.5% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,728,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,234,000 after buying an additional 303,347 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,917,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,443,316,000 after buying an additional 274,493 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CubeSmart Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $47.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.03. CubeSmart has a one year low of $35.69 and a one year high of $55.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.46.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently weighed in on CUBE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Scotiabank began coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.45.
Get Our Latest Report on CubeSmart
About CubeSmart
CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CubeSmart
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Home Depot Stock: Targeting 12% in 2024 and 25% More in 2025
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Is Tesla’s Valuation a Bubble or Backed by Real Growth?
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Trucking Stocks Led the Pack Last Week: Can They Keep Rolling?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.