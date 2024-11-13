Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 56,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,049,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 1,575.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,820,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,762 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,687,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,191,000 after buying an additional 1,205,097 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,089,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,986,000 after buying an additional 624,661 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 12.5% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,728,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,234,000 after buying an additional 303,347 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,917,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,443,316,000 after buying an additional 274,493 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $47.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.03. CubeSmart has a one year low of $35.69 and a one year high of $55.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 37.79%. The business had revenue of $270.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CUBE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Scotiabank began coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.45.

Get Our Latest Report on CubeSmart

About CubeSmart

(Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.