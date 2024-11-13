Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $2.40 Million Stake in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Free Report) by 139.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,750 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 38,859 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Orrstown Financial Services were worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORRF. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,592,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after acquiring an additional 66,300 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,314,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 149,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 41,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Orrstown Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,048,000. 44.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Orrstown Financial Services

In other news, EVP David Todd Hornberger sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $151,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,568.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services Price Performance

ORRF stock opened at $41.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $796.92 million, a P/E ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.47 and a 52-week high of $41.99.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $95.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.90 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 6.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Orrstown Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 49.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Hovde Group lifted their price target on Orrstown Financial Services from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Orrstown Financial Services Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and financial advisory services to retail, commercial, non-profit, and government clients in the United States. It accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

