Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Free Report) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alexander’s were worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alexander’s by 11.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexander’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Alexander’s by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Alexander’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. 31.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexander’s Trading Down 0.4 %

Alexander’s stock opened at $224.00 on Wednesday. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.59 and a 12-month high of $251.63. The company has a quick ratio of 12.66, a current ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $232.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.91.

Alexander’s Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 194.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Alexander’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Alexander’s from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Alexander’s

About Alexander’s

Alexander’s, Inc (NYSE: ALX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT), incorporated in Delaware, engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping its properties. All references to we, us, our, Company and Alexander’s refer to Alexander’s, Inc and its consolidated subsidiaries. We are managed by, and our properties are leased and developed by, Vornado Realty Trust (Vornado) (NYSE: VNO).

Featured Articles

