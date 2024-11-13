Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 123,020 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 159.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 200,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,020 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 121.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 42,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 23,554 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 72,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $534,000. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 77,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 183,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ CPRX opened at $23.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.75. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $24.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.23.

Insider Activity at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Steve Miller sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $3,052,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 675,124 shares in the company, valued at $13,738,773.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steve Miller sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $3,052,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 675,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,738,773.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David S. Tierney sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $301,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 348,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,012,367.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

