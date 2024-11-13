Loop Capital Begins Coverage on Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

MBLY has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Mobileye Global from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Fox Advisors lowered shares of Mobileye Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Mobileye Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Mobileye Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBLY opened at $16.93 on Tuesday. Mobileye Global has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $44.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.06 and its 200-day moving average is $19.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBLY. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in Mobileye Global by 140.2% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mobileye Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Natixis Investment Managers International purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the first quarter worth $99,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mobileye Global by 1,019.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

