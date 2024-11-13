Loews (NYSE:L) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Loews (NYSE:L – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on L. Royal Bank of Canada raised Loews to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Loews from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Loews stock opened at $82.97 on Tuesday. Loews has a fifty-two week low of $65.70 and a fifty-two week high of $84.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.32%.

In related news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 1,087 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total value of $88,460.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,737.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total transaction of $2,045,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 461,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,751,338.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann E. Berman sold 1,087 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total transaction of $88,460.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,737.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,587 shares of company stock worth $7,186,460 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Loews by 244.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Loews in the third quarter worth $47,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in Loews in the second quarter worth $45,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Loews in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Loews in the second quarter worth $51,000. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

