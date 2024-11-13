Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.77.

NYSE LYV opened at $129.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 137.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.96. Live Nation Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $81.38 and a fifty-two week high of $130.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 91.89%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.61, for a total value of $483,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,911.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.61, for a total value of $483,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,911.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.64, for a total transaction of $3,417,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,349,525.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,000 shares of company stock worth $17,238,181 in the last three months. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 15.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 40,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 5,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 165.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 45,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after buying an additional 28,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 971,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,319,000 after acquiring an additional 107,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

