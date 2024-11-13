Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 511,623 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,119 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $135,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 410.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Littelfuse in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $252.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $255.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $222.91 and a 12-month high of $275.58.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $567.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.38 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 8.88%. Littelfuse’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.99%.

Insider Transactions at Littelfuse

In other news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 2,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.65, for a total transaction of $574,293.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,383,971.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total transaction of $353,284.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,522.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 2,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.65, for a total value of $574,293.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,383,971.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,242 shares of company stock valued at $3,318,974. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LFUS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Littelfuse from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Littelfuse from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Littelfuse currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.00.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

