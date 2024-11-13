Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $114.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.05 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 2.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Lincoln Educational Services updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LINC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.92. 13,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,190. The company has a market cap of $532.64 million, a P/E ratio of 52.81, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $18.74.

In other news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 2,270 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $27,330.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 874,140 shares in the company, valued at $10,524,645.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on LINC. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

