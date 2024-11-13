Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Mengis Capital Management Inc.

Mengis Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,809 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MQS Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC increased its holdings in Lennar by 8.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 6,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 2,681.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on LEN shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on Lennar from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Lennar from $164.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.56.

Lennar Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of LEN opened at $166.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.67. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $193.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.62.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.28. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lennar news, Director Jeffrey Sonnenfeld sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total value of $3,064,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,148,654.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

