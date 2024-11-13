Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $160.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.91 million. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 62.50% and a negative return on equity of 23.20%. The company’s revenue was up 66.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

Legend Biotech Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $40.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.51 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.40. Legend Biotech has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $70.13.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LEGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.46.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

