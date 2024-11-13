Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 23.20% and a negative net margin of 62.50%. The company had revenue of $160.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Legend Biotech Price Performance

LEGN stock opened at $40.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.51 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.86 and its 200 day moving average is $48.40. Legend Biotech has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $70.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.46.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

Featured Stories

