Leerink Partners Lowers Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO) Price Target to $19.00

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Leerink Partners from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Leerink Partners’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 130.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lexeo Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

Lexeo Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:LXEO traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.26. 4,070,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,664. The firm has a market cap of $273.08 million and a PE ratio of -0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.24 and its 200-day moving average is $12.33. The company has a current ratio of 9.38, a quick ratio of 9.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lexeo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $22.33.

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.64). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lexeo Therapeutics will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lexeo Therapeutics news, CEO Richard Nolan Townsend sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,629.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lexeo Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LXEO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Lexeo Therapeutics by 12.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lexeo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lexeo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

About Lexeo Therapeutics

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

