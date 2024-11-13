Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 68.2% from the October 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Lasertec Trading Down 5.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS LSRCY traded down $1.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.60. The company had a trading volume of 133,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,297. Lasertec has a 52 week low of $24.44 and a 52 week high of $58.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.34.
Lasertec Company Profile
