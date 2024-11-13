Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 68.2% from the October 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Lasertec Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS LSRCY traded down $1.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.60. The company had a trading volume of 133,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,297. Lasertec has a 52 week low of $24.44 and a 52 week high of $58.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.34.

Get Lasertec alerts:

Lasertec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Lasertec Corporation engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of inspection and measurement equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers semiconductor related products, which includes mask related systems for extreme ultraviolet and deep ultraviolet solutions, and wafers inspection and review systems; and FPD photomask inspection systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Lasertec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lasertec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.