Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Trading Down 0.4% – What’s Next?

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) traded down 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $75.53 and last traded at $75.86. 1,864,607 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 11,217,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.17.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $132.50 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $99.00 to $89.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded Lam Research to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Lam Research from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.44. The company has a market cap of $97.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.48.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.60% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 29.77%.

In other news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.51, for a total transaction of $528,928.97. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,267 shares in the company, valued at $3,488,315.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

