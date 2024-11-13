Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.250-0.310 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $155.0 million-$175.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $179.5 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.25-$0.31 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KLIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Price Performance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Increases Dividend

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.05. 572,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,386. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1 year low of $38.20 and a 1 year high of $56.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This is a boost from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is -76.92%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.