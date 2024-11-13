Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.250-0.310 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $155.0 million-$175.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $179.5 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.25-$0.31 EPS.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
KLIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.
View Our Latest Research Report on Kulicke and Soffa Industries
Kulicke and Soffa Industries Price Performance
Kulicke and Soffa Industries Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This is a boost from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is -76.92%.
Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile
Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kulicke and Soffa Industries
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Rocket Lab is the Right Stock for the Right Time
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- SoundHound AI Will Advance By Triple Digits in 2025: Here’s Why
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Celsius Holdings: Big Drop, Big Opportunity? Analysts Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.