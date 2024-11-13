Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Position Reduced by Future Fund LLC

Future Fund LLC cut its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 50.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 30,631 shares during the quarter. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions accounts for 2.0% of Future Fund LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Future Fund LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 27.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,021 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $607,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 318.1% during the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 221,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after buying an additional 168,205 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 87,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 13,998 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KTOS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of KTOS stock opened at $27.26 on Wednesday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.71 and a 12 month high of $27.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.81. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 272.63 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Transactions at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In related news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $27,194.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,297.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $27,194.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,297.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $134,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 285,905 shares in the company, valued at $6,407,131.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,091 shares of company stock worth $1,739,101. Insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.