Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 651 Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 57,296.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,800,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,340,000 after acquiring an additional 6,788,436 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 227.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 214,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,862,000 after purchasing an additional 149,331 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,513,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,108,000 after acquiring an additional 131,309 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 199,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,122,000 after purchasing an additional 77,632 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,155,000.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HYLS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.79. 32,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,517. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.23. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $39.77 and a 12 month high of $42.55.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were paid a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

