Kovack Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,074 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. International Bancshares comprises about 1.0% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $8,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in International Bancshares by 21.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 993,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,817,000 after purchasing an additional 176,334 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,531,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,673,000 after acquiring an additional 152,165 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 316,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,983,000 after acquiring an additional 99,164 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $4,413,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in International Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 65.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

International Bancshares Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IBOC traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.10. The stock had a trading volume of 43,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,924. International Bancshares Co. has a 12-month low of $44.24 and a 12-month high of $73.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.27.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.