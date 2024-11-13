Kovack Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MGK stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $339.94. 90,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,124. The stock has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $245.98 and a fifty-two week high of $341.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.71.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

