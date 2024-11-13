Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 312.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Kopin from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

NASDAQ:KOPN opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average is $0.84. Kopin has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $2.82. The company has a market cap of $88.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.60.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOPN. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kopin during the first quarter worth about $26,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Kopin during the second quarter worth about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kopin during the first quarter worth about $37,000. JT Stratford LLC bought a new stake in Kopin during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Kopin during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held VR products.

