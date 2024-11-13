Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 13th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.06%.

Kohl’s has increased its dividend payment by an average of 41.6% per year over the last three years. Kohl’s has a payout ratio of 101.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Kohl’s to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 109.9%.

Kohl’s Trading Down 0.9 %

Kohl’s stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,811,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,012,092. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Kohl’s has a 12 month low of $17.41 and a 12 month high of $29.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.25.

Insider Activity at Kohl’s

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 16,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $315,392.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,116.73. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KSS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Kohl’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.29.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

