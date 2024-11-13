Kingsoft Cloud (KC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $260.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.17 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. On average, analysts expect Kingsoft Cloud to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kingsoft Cloud Stock Performance

Kingsoft Cloud stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 686,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,456. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Kingsoft Cloud has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $5.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America cut their price target on Kingsoft Cloud from $3.80 to $3.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kingsoft Cloud currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.10.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations primarily in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, network, database, big data, security, storage, and delivery solutions.

