Keyera (TSE:KEY) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$44.65 and last traded at C$44.61, with a volume of 162705 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$44.07.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KEY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$47.00 target price on shares of Keyera and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keyera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$42.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$39.19. The company has a market cap of C$10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. This is a boost from Keyera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Keyera’s payout ratio is currently 139.60%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

