Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,000 shares, an increase of 169.1% from the October 15th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 316.7 days.
Kerry Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS KRYAF opened at $101.77 on Wednesday. Kerry Group has a 1-year low of $76.09 and a 1-year high of $102.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.36 and a 200-day moving average of $91.69.
About Kerry Group
