Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,000 shares, an increase of 169.1% from the October 15th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 316.7 days.

Kerry Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KRYAF opened at $101.77 on Wednesday. Kerry Group has a 1-year low of $76.09 and a 1-year high of $102.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.36 and a 200-day moving average of $91.69.

Get Kerry Group alerts:

About Kerry Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition, and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases.

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.