Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVAC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVAC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 88.2% from the October 15th total of 15,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 95,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Keen Vision Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of KVAC remained flat at $10.87 during midday trading on Tuesday. 86,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,137. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.66. Keen Vision Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $10.91.

Get Keen Vision Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keen Vision Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $465,000. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Keen Vision Acquisition by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 43,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,563,000. Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition by 142.6% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 482,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 283,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition by 196.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 659,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,979,000 after buying an additional 436,792 shares during the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Keen Vision Acquisition

Keen Vision Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, and related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It also intends to focus on businesses in the biotechnology, consumer goods, and agriculture sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keen Vision Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keen Vision Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.