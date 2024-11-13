Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Issues Positive Forecast for Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Stock Price

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $6.75 to $7.25 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CMTG. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Claros Mortgage Trust from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Claros Mortgage Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.94.

CMTG stock opened at $7.13 on Tuesday. Claros Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $15.25. The company has a current ratio of 20.68, a quick ratio of 28.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.91.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMTG. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 134,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 25,110 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,402,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after purchasing an additional 188,950 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 5,222.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 40,735 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

