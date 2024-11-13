Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Issues Pessimistic Forecast for RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Stock Price

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $316.00 to $310.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $262.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $274.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $280.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $364.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.00.

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $263.83 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $267.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.62. RenaissanceRe has a one year low of $188.24 and a one year high of $300.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.39.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $10.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.89 by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 28.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe will post 40.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is 2.25%.

In other RenaissanceRe news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,890,276. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,887,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 16.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,451,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 52.9% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 741.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

