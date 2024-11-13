Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:KBDC)

Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 12th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, December 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th.
Kayne Anderson BDC Stock Down 0.8 %
Kayne Anderson BDC stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.17. Kayne Anderson BDC has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $16.73.
Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.45 million during the quarter. Kayne Anderson BDC had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 52.29%. Analysts predict that Kayne Anderson BDC will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Kayne Anderson BDC Company Profile
Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is a business development company which invests primarily in first lien senior secured loans, with a secondary focus on unitranche and split-lien loans to middle market companies. Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is based in CHICAGO.
