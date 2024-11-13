Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:KBDC)

Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 12th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, December 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th.

Kayne Anderson BDC Stock Down 0.8 %

Kayne Anderson BDC stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.17. Kayne Anderson BDC has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $16.73.

Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.45 million during the quarter. Kayne Anderson BDC had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 52.29%. Analysts predict that Kayne Anderson BDC will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Kayne Anderson BDC in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kayne Anderson BDC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.10.

Kayne Anderson BDC Company Profile

Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is a business development company which invests primarily in first lien senior secured loans, with a secondary focus on unitranche and split-lien loans to middle market companies. Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is based in CHICAGO.

