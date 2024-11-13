Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decrease of 88.8% from the October 15th total of 76,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

KAO Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:KAOOY traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.12. 185,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,968. KAO has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $10.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.85.

KAO Company Profile

Kao Corporation develops and sells hygiene and living care, health and beauty care, life care business, cosmetics, and chemical products. The Hygiene and Living Care Business segment offers fabric, kitchen, home, sanitary, and pet care products. The Health and Beauty Care Business segment provides facial, body, hair, and oral care, hair styling and color, Salon, In-bathroom health care, and warming products.

