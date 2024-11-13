KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.43) by $0.50, Zacks reports.

KALA BIO Stock Performance

NASDAQ KALA traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.75. The company had a trading volume of 43,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,371. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.29. KALA BIO has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $10.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $31.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of -2.13.

Get KALA BIO alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of KALA BIO in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

About KALA BIO

(Get Free Report)

KALA BIO, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare and severe eye diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KALA BIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KALA BIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.