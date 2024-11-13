Kakaku.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KKKUF) Short Interest Up 139.2% in October

Kakaku.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KKKUF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,202,900 shares, an increase of 139.2% from the October 15th total of 502,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12,029.0 days.

Kakaku.com Price Performance

Shares of KKKUF remained flat at $14.90 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.28. Kakaku.com has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $14.90.

Get Kakaku.com alerts:

About Kakaku.com

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Kakaku.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of purchase support, restaurant review, and other services in Japan. The company operates Kakaku.com, that provides prices, specifications, and user reviews, on various products and services, such as computers, home appliances, smartphones, interiors, fashion, internet providers, and insurances; and Tabelog.com, a restaurant discovery and reservation site.

Receive News & Ratings for Kakaku.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kakaku.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.