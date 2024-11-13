Kakaku.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KKKUF) Short Interest Up 139.2% in October

Kakaku.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KKKUF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,202,900 shares, an increase of 139.2% from the October 15th total of 502,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12,029.0 days.
Kakaku.com Price Performance
Shares of KKKUF remained flat at $14.90 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.28. Kakaku.com has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $14.90.
