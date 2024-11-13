JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JGGI) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JGGI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 593 ($7.63) and last traded at GBX 590 ($7.59), with a volume of 2032058 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 589 ($7.58).

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Trading Up 0.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 560.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 560.89. The company has a market cap of £2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 675.86 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 30.12.

Get JPMorgan Global Growth & Income alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Sarah Whitney purchased 3,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 576 ($7.41) per share, for a total transaction of £22,360.32 ($28,774.06). Corporate insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Company Profile

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Global Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.