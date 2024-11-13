JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) Price Target to $11.00

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MODG. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Topgolf Callaway Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $9.10. 870,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,484,616. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 91.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.75. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.20. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.29 million. On average, research analysts expect that Topgolf Callaway Brands will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,484,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,383,000 after acquiring an additional 81,021 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 21.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,646,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,222 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the second quarter worth about $97,173,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 60.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,178,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 8.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,995,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,912,000 after purchasing an additional 148,451 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

