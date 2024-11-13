JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target to $160.00

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.85% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Natera from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.29.

Natera Price Performance

Shares of NTRA traded up $31.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,838,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,152. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Natera has a one year low of $49.97 and a one year high of $166.93.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $439.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.43 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.88%. The business’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.95) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Natera will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total transaction of $663,874.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,866,426.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total value of $663,874.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,866,426.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $1,452,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,783,235.41. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,464 shares of company stock valued at $5,849,977. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natera

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Natera by 1,073.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,118,000 after buying an additional 60,127 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Natera by 15.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 9,781 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Natera during the first quarter worth $758,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 11,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at $478,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

