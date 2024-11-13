Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) Plans Dividend of $0.12

Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 13th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 0.1241 per share on Thursday, December 26th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This is an increase from Jollibee Foods’s previous dividend of $0.05.

OTCMKTS:JBFCY remained flat at $17.45 during midday trading on Wednesday. 9 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.35. Jollibee Foods has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $19.25.

Jollibee Foods Corporation develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants. The company operates quick-service restaurants under the Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Yong He King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Mang Inasal, Burger King, Highlands Coffee, PHO24, Smashburger, Tim Ho Wan, Tortazo, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, Yoshinoya, Milksha, and Panda Express names in the Philippines, the United States, Canada, the People's Republic of China, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Vietnam, Brunei, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Indonesia, Costa Rica, Egypt, Panama, Malaysia, South Korea, Australia, and India.

