Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) Plans Dividend of $0.12

Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 13th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 0.1241 per share on Thursday, December 26th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This is an increase from Jollibee Foods’s previous dividend of $0.05.
Jollibee Foods Price Performance
OTCMKTS:JBFCY remained flat at $17.45 during midday trading on Wednesday. 9 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.35. Jollibee Foods has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $19.25.
About Jollibee Foods
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Jollibee Foods
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Rocket Lab is the Right Stock for the Right Time
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- SoundHound AI Will Advance By Triple Digits in 2025: Here’s Why
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Celsius Holdings: Big Drop, Big Opportunity? Analysts Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Jollibee Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jollibee Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.