Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

Investment analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.65% from the stock’s previous close.

JCI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.21.

Shares of JCI traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.00. 628,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,926,106. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $87.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.32. The company has a market capitalization of $57.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.29.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $8,038,392.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,751 shares of the company's stock, valued at $90,383,385.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $231,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,488 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,828,815.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 226,141 shares of company stock valued at $16,904,519. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 195.8% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 65.2% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 977.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 39.7% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

