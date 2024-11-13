Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $40.24 million for the quarter. Jerash Holdings (US) had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. Jerash Holdings (US) updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2025 guidance to EPS.

Jerash Holdings (US) Price Performance

Jerash Holdings (US) stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.31. 38,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,685. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.00. The company has a market cap of $40.71 million, a PE ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 0.82. Jerash Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $3.46.

Jerash Holdings (US) Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -68.97%.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sport and outerwear. The company offers t-shirts; jackets and pullover; pants and shorts; crew neck, polo shirts, and tank tops made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Hong Kong, Jordan, and internationally.

