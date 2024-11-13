James Halstead plc (LON:JHD) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 6 Per Share

James Halstead plc (LON:JHD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 1st,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This is a boost from James Halstead’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

JHD stock opened at GBX 205 ($2.64) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £854.42 million, a PE ratio of 2,050.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 182 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 186.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. James Halstead has a 52-week low of GBX 166.50 ($2.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 215 ($2.77).

James Halstead Company Profile

James Halstead plc manufactures and supplies flooring products for commercial and domestic uses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Scandinavia, Australasia, Asia, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Polyflor, Palettone, Camaro, Polysafe, Recofloor, and Expona names. Its products are used in healthcare, education, and retail infrastructures.

