James Halstead plc (LON:JHD) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 6 Per Share

James Halstead plc (LON:JHD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 1st,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This is a boost from James Halstead’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
James Halstead Price Performance
JHD stock opened at GBX 205 ($2.64) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £854.42 million, a PE ratio of 2,050.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 182 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 186.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. James Halstead has a 52-week low of GBX 166.50 ($2.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 215 ($2.77).
James Halstead Company Profile
