iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research report issued on Tuesday,RTT News reports. They presently have a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 172.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ITOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

NASDAQ ITOS traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,045. iTeos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $18.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average of $14.07.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 256,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 122,730 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 3.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $242,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 914.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 9,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients with cancer. The company's lead antibody product candidate, belrestotug, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

