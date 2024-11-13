iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 287,252 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 292,225 shares.The stock last traded at $54.84 and had previously closed at $53.66.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.32. The stock has a market cap of $790.99 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.24.

Get iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the third quarter valued at about $270,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

About iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.