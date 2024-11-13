iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 34.2% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 22,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 26.5% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

IYF stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.66. The company had a trading volume of 14,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,555. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.02. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.60 and a fifty-two week high of $116.02.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

