iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 631,000 shares, an increase of 142.3% from the October 15th total of 260,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,073,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 337.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,069,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,924 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,785,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,273,000 after purchasing an additional 80,700 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,583,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,996,000 after purchasing an additional 99,530 shares in the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 1,156,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,976,000 after purchasing an additional 60,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 18.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,131,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,002,000 after purchasing an additional 178,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.28. 1,973,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,940,220. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.33. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.85 and a 12 month high of $110.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4668 per share. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

