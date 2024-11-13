iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Position Boosted by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $21,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 327.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 26.9% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 74,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,164,000 after buying an additional 15,864 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $88,890,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,369,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $237.46 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $167.52 and a 1 year high of $242.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.56.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

