iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 40,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period.

BATS:QUAL opened at $184.07 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.61.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

