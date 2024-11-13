iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Acquired by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,758 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $6,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 710.7% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 304,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,625,000 after purchasing an additional 266,762 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 355,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,757,000 after purchasing an additional 9,618 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 100,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 185,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,688,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 177,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,378,000 after buying an additional 17,950 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $38.24 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $33.92 and a 52 week high of $41.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.76. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

