iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) is D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 953,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,216 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 5.6% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $39,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IQLT. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2,614.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,979,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,850 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 65.1% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 937,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,592,000 after buying an additional 369,525 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $13,480,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $12,841,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,627,000 after acquiring an additional 283,034 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.06. 176,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,232. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $34.81 and a 52-week high of $41.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.19 and a 200-day moving average of $39.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

